PRS Guitars Introduces New 22-Fret SE Models: SE Custom 22 and SE Custom 22 Semi-Hollow

PRS Guitars has introduced two new 22-fret models to its SE Line: the SE Custom 22 and the SE Custom 22 Semi-Hollow.

The PRS SE Custom 22 adds an extra vintage tone and feel to the traditional SE Custom platform.

This guitar has a pronounced mid-range and clarity that provides a full tonal bass and shimmering treble. Like its 24-fret brother, the SE Custom 22 sports a maple top with mahogany back and 25-inch scale length.

Additional appointments include dual humbuckers with a volume, tone, three-way toggle switch and a PRS-designed stoptail bridge. The SE Custom 22 is available in Vintage Sunburst and Whale Blue finishes.

The PRS SE Custom 22 Semi-Hollow has musical midrange and great resonance. The semi-hollow body provides an airy, sweet tone. Additional appointments include a maple top with a single F-hole and flame maple veneer, chambered mahogany back, mahogany neck, rosewood fretboard and dual humbuckers with a volume, tone and three-way toggle electronics configuration.

You can find out more by visiting prsguitars.com.