PRS Guitars Introduces New SE Alex Lifeson Thinline Acoustic — Video

PRS Guitars is pleased to continue its relationship with Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson with the announcement of its all-new SE thinline acoustic signature model.

From the company:

The SE Alex Lifeson Thinline acoustic is a road-worthy guitar for players in need of a stage- and studio-ready instrument.

Carrying over its unique appointments from the Private Stock Alex Lifeson acoustic, this model features a thinner body depth than PRS’s standard Angelus model and the “Birds in Flight” inlay design.

"I was very pleased when PRS presented me with my SE Angelus acoustic, a beautiful guitar of stunning quality," Lifeson says. "It was in response to the challenge of building a guitar that shared the integrity and attention to detail that the Alex Lifeson Private Stock Angelus possesses in a package more broadly accessible.

"The SE Alex Lifeson Thinline is that model. Carefully selected materials, expert craftsmanship and a smart approach to concept resulted in a guitar that is beautiful to look at and rewarding to play."

As with all SE Series guitars, the Alex Lifeson Thinline acoustic is a quality instrument and a great value. The guitar’s thinner body provides an added level of comfort for players and boasts PRS’s Hybrid X/Classical bracing pattern, which gives this guitar a resonance and warmth not found in some thinline models.

The addition of an undersaddle pickup with both volume and tone controls gives this guitar a warm acoustic tone when amplified. To hear the SE Alex Lifeson Thinline acoustic in action and for complete specifications, visit prsguitars.com/sealexlifeson.

This announcement is timed with Rush’s R40 LIVE 40th Anniversary Tour, which will be visiting 34 cities throughout North America this summer beginning May 8 in Tulsa, Oklahome, and finishing August 1 in Los Angeles. For a complete list of dates, visit rush.com. Be sure to use #R40 to follow the tour.