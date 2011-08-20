PRS Guitars Introduces New SE Amp Line

PRS Guitars has just officially announced the release of its new line of PRS SE amplifiers.

The lineup, scheduled to start shipping this fall, includes the PRS SE 20 featuring 6V6 tubes, PRS SE 30 featuring 5881’s, and PRS SE 50 featuring EL34’s—all of which are offered as closed back 1x12 combos or as heads. A PRS SE 2x12 cabinet is available as well.

All of the amps in this family feature two channels with separate EQ, an effect loop and reverb. Each amp also boasts custom wound transformers, 0.090 aluminum chassis, “on-on-on” selector switches, NNS tubes, custom-voiced speakers, custom knobs and more.

PRS Amp Designer Doug Sewell had this to say about the road to launching this amp line: “I cannot effectively describe the sense of teamwork, passion, and hard work associated with this endeavor, but I feel it is very evident in the final product."

“Great two channel amp," said Joey Santiago of the Pixies after demoing the PRS SE 30. "The clean channel is nice and clear. The high end is very pleasant. The overdrive channel has a great crunch and punch.”