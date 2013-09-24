PRS Guitars Introduces S2 Series of Maryland-Made, Mid-Priced Solidbody Electric Models

PRS Guitars has announced its new S2 Series of instruments.

The new models — the S2 Mira, S2 Starla and S2 Custom 24 — offer the fit, feel, and attention to detail of PRS craftsmanship in a fresh, straightforward design.

Meaning “Stevensville 2,” the S2 Series is named for a second manufacturing line created inside the PRS Stevensville, Maryland, shop that blends new manufacturing techniques with practiced quality control and workmanship to create instruments at a new price point for players. The S2 Series will be in stores in early August and will be made up of the S2 Mira ($1,179), the S2 Starla ($1,249) and the S2 Custom 24 ($1,399).

“We are extraordinarily excited about the S2 Series. This has been a textbook example of how a very dedicated team can come together to create not only a fantastic series of guitars, but a state of the art production line to build them on. We look forward to offering this new series of guitars to an expanded artist and customer base while giving our current customers more options,” said Jack Higginbotham, President, PRS Guitars.

A diverse group of artists, from indie to rock to punk, have road tested these guitars and found them to embody everything they require in an instrument. S2 Artists include Thomas Fekete from Surfer Blood, Steve Stout from Blondfire, Dave Knudson from Minus the Bear, JJ Grey from MOFRO, Isaac Ellsworth from MoneyPenny, Jesse Lawson from Sleeping with Sirens and more.

“This guitar has already changed the way I play. The sounds you can get out of it are incredible. Right out of the box at the house the Starla's were a blast. Even without an amp they're really loud and very easy to play! Probably one of the greatest things about these guitars is that they refuse to go out of tune which is HUGE. Staying in tune is such a big deal for me and having total confidence in a guitar is like having total confidence in the people you play with onstage. I can't say enough about these guitars!” - JJ Grey on his S2 Starla.

This significant investment from PRS is the continuation of a long-term plan to diversify the company and its offerings both vertically and horizontally and to supply more artists and players with tools to create music. With their retro-inspired vibe, hallmark PRS quality, and popular pricetag, the S2 Series is perhaps the strongest example of this yet from PRS.

To explore the S2 Series from PRS Guitars, visit prsguitars.com/s2series.