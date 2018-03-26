Ramble FX Debuts New Kismet Overdrive Pedal

Ramble FX Kismet Pedal (Image credit: Ramble FX)

Ramble FX has introduced the Kismet, an all-new overdrive/distortion pedal.

From the company: The Kismet combines a 100 percent analog signal path with digital control. It features progressive diode clipping for a wide gain range with just the right amount of compression. Digital control adds four memory positions to easily save and recall presets. Users can save any combination of settings twice—once for “heel,” and once for “toe”—then the Kismet will morph all settings at once with expression control. MIDI support expands the Kismet’s memory to 100 positions and can take direct control of all settings and footswitches.

The Kismet is available now for $249.99.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to ramblefx.com.