Rare 1954 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop Sells For Much Less Than Expected at Auction

A rare 1954 Gibson Les Paul Goldtop recently offered at auction sold for far less than originally estimated. The guitar was expected to fetch upwards of $80,000, but was finally sold for just over $9,000.

According to a BBC report, "The guitar required a lot of repair work, and Jonathan Humbert from JP Humbert Auctioneers believed this was the reason for its low selling price."

"There were marks on the guitar which would mean the buyer would have a lot of work to do," Humbert said. "It is disappointing, but sometimes things don't go quite the way you want it to."

Adding to the shock of the low selling price, this particular Goldtop is said to have been used by Carl Perkins while recording "Blue Suede Shoes."