Real Amp vs. Fake Amp: Can You Tell the Difference?

The Kemper Profiling Amp has become the “amp” of choice for many touring and studio guitarists. The Kemper takes a digital snapshot of an amp and stores it, allowing you to replicate the tone of your entire amp collection with one lightweight, portable device.

How accurate is it? Paul Davids decided to find out by using the Kemper to profile his Tone King Imperial. In this video, Paul plays a selection of riffs, switching back and forth between the Tone King and the Kemper. Though he indicates which audio source we’re hearing in the video, try not to look at the video and see if you can hear a difference between the two.

Paul has made a few other comparison videos, a few of which we’ve shared here, including one in which he pits a $3,500 Custom Shop Fender Strat against a $150 Squier and another comparing a $5,000 Martin D-42 and a $150 Motion TD-107.

For more of his videos, visit Paul’s YouTube channel.