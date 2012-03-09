Recording King Introduces Greenwich Village 13-Fret Acoustic Guitar

Hayward, California-based Recording King has introduced their new 13-Fret Greenwich Village acoustic guitar. It has a 4.5-inch-deep body for extra tone and projection in a small instrument.

With its extra-deep body, 13-fret neck joint and classic headstock, the guitar honors Golden Age film troubadours like Nick Lucas and 1960s folk singers. The deep body gives it extra projection; the 13-fret neck and bridge placement makes for perfect resonance across all registers, and the 25.4-inch dreadnought-scale length gives it punch and volume.

The Greenwich Village comes all-solid (RNJ-26) with a solid Sitka spruce top and solid African Mahogany back and sides -- or with a solid top (RNJ-17) with a solid Sitka top and Rosewood back and sides. The 1 3/4-inch bone nut is comfortable for fingerpicking or strumming. Both Greenwich Village models come with a traditional firestripe pickguard and Bell Flower and Diamond fretboard inlay.

The Greenwich Village starts at a street price of $549.99 with solid Sitka top and Rosewood back and sides and comes with Recording King's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

For more about Recording King, visit their official website and their Facebook page.