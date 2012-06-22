Recording King Introduces RP-06 0-Style Body Acoustic Guitar

The Hayward, California-based Recording King has introduced the RP-06 model, what the company calls "the world's most high-value 0-style guitar." It has a street price of $289.99.

The RP-06, which is from the same series and built with the same appointments as the best-selling ROS-06, sports a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides. The 12-fret neck joint and corresponding bridge positioning give the RP-06 the warm, mellow, full-bodied tone guitarists look for in a classic 12-fret model.

With a 1-3/4” nut, the RP-06 is comfortable for either fingerpicking or strumming. The vintage-style 0-style body is great for travel, stage or couch, and thanks to the 25.4-inch dreadnought scale, still has the same volume and projection as a full-size instrument.

The simple, unadorned headstock and the tortoise body binding are integral characteristics of Recording King Classic Series guitars, but the RP-06 is built by the same artisans who craft our popular ROS-626 instruments. No matter your playing style, these guitars have the features to impress both advanced and recreational players and can even fit in an airline compartment. The RP-06 has vintage style that's familiar as an old friend, at a price you'll love.

The RP-06 comes with Recording King's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

Learn more about the RP-06 right here.

See the whole 2012 line of Recording King guitars and banjos at recordingking.com.