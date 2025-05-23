Guitar World deals of the week: save over $300 on an MIA Fender, bag a healthy $100 off a Walrus Audio reverb pedal, plus all the week's best Memorial Day guitar deals

The Memorial Day guitar sales are finally here, and this week we've got a bumper edition of Deals of the Week for you. With sales happening at pretty much every retailer, it's a brilliant opportunity to bag your favorite gear for less. We've been reporting on the sales all week, and will continue to do so throughout the Memorial Day weekend.

Some of the biggest discounts for Memorial Day are available at Musician's Friend, where you can grab yourself a massive up to 50% off guitar gear. The sale was launched earlier this week, so some items have sold out already, but there are still plenty of deals to sink your teeth into.

The Guitar Center Memorial Day sale has also launched, offering not insignificant savings of up to 35% off guitars, amps, and pedals. We've had a look through the sale already and spotted some big savings on Fender, Yamaha, Epiphone, and loads more, making it a great place to go if you want a new guitar.

Up to 66% off a range of new, used, and B-stock gear is available at Reverb, making it arguably the place to get the best deals - if you don't mind buying secondhand. There's a huge array of items on sale, and because there's a lot of second-hand gear you can pick up a lot of older and discontinued gear for less.

Fender went super early with their Memorial Day sale, and it's been running for over a week now already. Some items have come off sale like the Hammertone Fuzz, but you can still bag up to 20% off guitars, guitar parts, accessories, and guitar pedals.

Amazon isn't usually a great place to pick up things like guitars, but if you're after accessories or cheaper pedals there are some pretty good deals available. With up to 35% available in the full sale, we've spotted deals on Walrus Audio, Mooer, Donner, and GHS Strings, so well worth a look if you're in the market for essentials.

We've received word that there will be no overarching Memorial Day sale at Sweetwater, but there are still some good deals to be had. You can get your hands on some huge discounts of up to 50% off guitar pedals and amps at the moment, which should keep deal hunters happy.

That's it for major deals action this week. We'll be covering the Memorial Day sales throughout the weekend and into next week, so make sure to keep checking back for the latest and greatest savings. As usual, we've picked out some of our favorite individual deals for you below.

Editor's picks

Martin Special D: was $1,049.99 now $849.99 at Musician's Friend The Martin Special D is, in our opinion, the perfect mid-range acoustic. The Special D is a limited edition version of the popular D-10 acoustic, which means all solid wood construction, mortis and tenon neck joint, as well as an ebony bridge and fingerboard. With a huge $200 reduction in the Memorial Day sale at Musician's Friend, the price comes down well below the $1k mark, making it exceptional value for money.

Neural DSP Nano Cortex: was $549 now $469 at Reverb Whether you want to simplify your live rig or just get good quality amp tones for your pedalboard when practicing at home, the Neural DSP Nano Cortex is a powerful way to get better guitar tones. This B-stock model has got a nice $80 discount at the official Neural DSP store on Reverb, which makes it a great deal for a relatively new piece of gear. A recent update has made it a lot more powerful too. Read more: Neural DSP Nano Cortex review

Fender American Performer Telecaster Hum: was $1,499.99 now $1,159.99 at Fender With a massive $340 discount in the Fender Memorial Day sale, this MIA Telecaster is fantastic value for money. The SH pickup configuration offers some unique tones you won't find on many guitars, with a big and warm sound in the neck position while the bridge single coil offers that classic Tele twang and bite.

Walrus Audio Fathom: was $219.99 now $119.99 at Sweetwater Sound The Walrus Audio Fathom has got a gigantic $100 discount in the Sweetwater Memorial Day pedal sale, which bring the price down to just above the $100 mark. It's superb value for money and as well as the more 'out there' ambient tones it's got very usable plate and hall settings too.

Line 6 POD Express: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Guitar Center Probably one of our favorite deals we've seen this Memorial Day, a cool $50 off the Line 6 POD Express is sensational value for money if you're looking for a new practice tool. An entire rig in a tiny footprint, jam-packed with quality tones from the HX series, it can work as a travel rig, practice tool, or even for playing live. You can also use it as an audio interface, which for just north of $100 is an absolute steal. Read more: Line 6 POD Express review

Guitar sales to shop

How we choose our deals of the week

Here at Guitar World, we are experts in our field, with many years of playing and product testing between us. We live and breathe everything guitar related, and we draw on this knowledge and experience of using products in live, recording and rehearsal scenarios when selecting the products we recommend.

First and foremost, we are guitarists, and we want to match other players with the right products for them, at the best prices.

For us to recommend a deal it has to be a product we rate that’s a genuinely great price or part of a truly fantastic bundle. It’s also important that we only recommend retailers where you will have a positive shopping experience.

Why you can trust our choices

We spend a lot of our time scouring guitar retailers for fantastic deals on our favorite gear. Not only is it our job to research and recommend the best gear in our buyer’s guides , but we’re also dedicated to helping players get the best deals for the gear they need, too. After all, the only thing better than new gear day is a hearty discount.

We cover a lot of the big sales events throughout the year, including Memorial Day , Black Friday , 4th of July sales and Amazon Prime Day , and we have a good view on which products are likely to receive the biggest discounts and when, the prices they’ve been in the past and which deals are genuinely worth a look.

Where are the best places to shop?

Online shopping is definitely a lot easier and more secure than it used to be, and we like to recommend a small handful of online retailers who have a sterling reputation and offer fantastic benefits like fuss-free returns, great customer service and, in some cases, full checks and setup of guitars before they are dispatched. So, all the deals we’ll recommend on this page are from retailers that tick these boxes.

What sort of deals should I look for?

Great deals come in all shapes and sizes. There are a few key types to look out for: