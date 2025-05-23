I couldn’t believe there was no Sweetwater Memorial Day sale this year – until I saw up to 50% off guitar pedals and amps

I cover all the sales throughout the guitar industry, so it’s always surprising when a major retailer opts to skip a big event. This is exactly what Sweetwater has done for the Memorial Day guitar sales this weekend - there will be no big Memorial Day sale on their site. Of course, they couldn’t just leave us hanging like that, so luckily for guitarists, you can still bag big savings of up to 50% off pedals and amps .

I caught a sneak peek of the pedal deals last week when I was researching for our Deals of the Week article, and there are some massive brands involved like Earthquaker Devices, Walrus Audio, JHS, Keeley, and plenty more. It’s a great way to fill a gap in your ‘ board or if you’re just starting out, begin building your own with deals on budget and more premium stompboxes available.

Sweetwater Memorial Day Pedal & Amp sale: Up to 50% off

With a huge array of pedals and guitar amplifiers discounted for the Memorial Day weekend, there may not be a huge sale at Sweetwater but it’s certainly good for guitarists. We’ve spotted big discounts on well-known pedal brands like Earthquaker Devices, JHS, Walrus Audio, and many more, as well as some huge savings on guitar amps from the likes of Mesa/Boogie, Victory, Ashdown, and others.

Earthquaker Devices Acapulco Gold V2: was $139 now $118.15 at Sweetwater Sound If you want a distortion pedal that gets seriously loud, the Earthquaker Devices Acapulco Gold V2 lets you get properly heavy. It’s versatile too though, so whether you want shoegaze or doom tones you can get a great scope of distortion from clean-ish to fuzz -type tones. Despite just having a single large knob there’s a lot of variation available, particularly if you augment it with your guitar’s volume knob. With a nice $20.85 in the Sweetwater pedal sale it’s not huge money off, but enough to tip us over the edge.

Universal Audio UAFX Orion: was $169 now $99 at Sweetwater Sound Universal Audio pedals are typically pretty pricey, which makes this deal on the UAFX Orion tape delay pedal even more tempting. Reduced from $169 to just $99, it’s a superb imitation of the Echoplex EP-3, delivering beautiful tape tones with plenty of flutter or warble depending on how you set it. Like the Echoplex, it also has a built-in preamp, so you can use it as an always-on booster too.

JHS 3 Series Delay: was $99 now $79.20 at Sweetwater Sound For those after a simple or first-time delay pedal, you can’t go wrong with the JHS 3-Series Delay. It beautifully bridges the gap between analog and digital delay sounds and while it may not have the bells and whistles of other more complex units, at this price you can’t really complain. With $19.80 off it’s well below the $100 mark, superb value for a delay pedal which is usually quite a bit costlier.

J. Rockett Blue Note OD: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Sweetwater Sound If you're looking for a good quality low gain overdrive, we think the J. Rockett Blue Note OD is a hugely underrated option. It's got a massive $100 discount at Sweetwater at the moment, so whether you want to use a pedal to push an amp harder, or add something into your gain stack to really deliver some satisfying saturation, the Blue Note OD is an excellent choice.

Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five: was $1,359 now $999 at Sweetwater Sound There are also some select deals on guitar amplifiers available at Sweetwater, and my head was instantly turned by a massive $360 discount on this Mesa/Boogie Mini Rectifier Twenty-Five. It may only be 25 watts but it still packs a huge punch, and its handy lunchbox head size makes it much easier to carry around to shows than a regular tube head. You can even dial it back to 10 watts when the engineer asks you to turn things down, making it super versatile for gigging musicians.

