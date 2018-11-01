Reverend Announces New Limited Edition Tricky Gomez LE

Reverend has debuted its newest limited edition guitar, The Tricky Gomez LE.

The retro guitar now comes in a vintage two-tone finish. The front of each model is a bold satin color, while the backs and sides are an analogous satin metallic. There are four options to choose from—mulberry mist top with metallic red back, deep sea blue top with metallic superior blue back, metallic alpine top with outfield ivy back and Venetian gold top with root beer metallic back.

Each version has a Pearloid pickguard, off-white binding, and a “Limited Edition 2018” badge on the back of the headstock. Only 10 of each guitar will be made available.

The Tricky Gomez LE features a semi-hollow body with Revtron pickups, a Bigsby tremolo, a roller bridge and Pin-Lock tuners. Like all Reverend guitars, it also features a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control and a dual-action truss rod.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to reverendguitars.com.