Reverend Announces Wildwood Collaboration Silver Sparkle Eastsider T

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

It's not the first time that Reverend Guitars and Wildwood Guitars have worked together on an exclusive, but it is the first time the "exclusive" involves changing the pickup configuration.

The Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider T has Reverend’s CP90 in the neck position instead of the usual Talnico pickup. It provides more single-coil warmth and growl to compliment the traditional bright tone of the bridge pickup. The guitar also has a Silver Sparkle finish. People can choose between a mellow rosewood fingerboard or a brighter sounding maple neck version.

The Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider T is chambered around the neck joint for more resonance and sustain, while maintaining balance. It has traditional volume and tone controls with a push-pull phase button on the tone knob for even more options. On all Reverend Guitars, there is a graphite nut, locking tuners and a dual-action truss rod.

For more information, visit reverendguitars.com.