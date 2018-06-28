Reverend Introduces New Six Gun TL Guitar

Reverend Six Gun TL (Image credit: Reverend)

Reverend Guitars has rebooted the classic Six Gun model by swapping out the regular single coil at the bridge for its own T-style Talnico pickup.

The Reverend Six Gun TL sports a Wilkinson WVII 50 tremolo system on an offset Korina body. The guitar features a Talnico bridge pickup and Salnico middle and neck pickups, a five-way switch and Reverend’s own Bass Contour Control.

Just as with all Reverend guitars, the Six Gun TL features a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control and a dual-action truss rod. The guitar is available in Burnt Brick, Metallic Silver Freeze or Chronic Blue, with black pickguards on all three colors. Pricing for the guitar has yet to be revealed.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to reverendguitars.com.