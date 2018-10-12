Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Gear: Mother-of-Toilet Seat Guitars and More

Two weeks ago, I opened up for The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band for the kickoff show of their Poor Until Payday Tour. In between our sound checks, Rev took time to show me the vintage and custom gear he’s using on the road.

His current arsenal includes:

1. The 1949 Harmony H-50 hollowbody with an original Gibson P13 pickup and an additional ‘mustache Gold Foil’ pickup. We featured this guitar in our debut of his “Poor Until Payday” video.

2. A 1954 Supro Duo-Tone in a glorious mother-of-toilet seat finish.

(Image credit: Kevin Stiffler)

3. Rev’s signature National custom brass resonator guitar featuring a “damaged cutaway” and Brian Fleming pickup that was crafted from a railroad spike.

4. A 1955 (?) Kay Speed Demon hollow body.

5. His signature Lightning in a Box cigar box guitar, built by his Uncle Greg and loaded with another Bryan Fleming pickup. The guitar is strung with his signature Big Damn Cigar Box Guitar Strings from CBGitty.com .

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band’s latest album, Poor Until Payday is available now. Find out more at www.BigDamnBand.com.

Thanks to McGarvey’s Bar & Grill in Altoona, PA for helping us with this video.