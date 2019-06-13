Review: Eventide PowerMax

This is gonna sound weird, but I kinda get excited over pedal power supplies. Mind you, this is coming from a guy who came from an era where a power supply consisted of 9-volt batteries and a bunch of wall warts strung together on a crappy power strip. So, when compact power supplies started to materialize for pedal users, well, you can imagine that for guitarists like me, it was the best thing since sliced bread! [*facepalm* —Ed.] So, among the many power supplies available for guitarists nowadays, the one I’m absolutely obsessing over is the Eventide PowerMax, mostly because they partnered with CIOKS — a premier Danish power-supply manufacturer — and it’s Eventide, the most preeminent audio engineering and innovative effects-processing company in the world.

So what’s so cool about PowerMax? Well, weighing in at one pound and being one inch thick makes it incredibly lightweight and slim enough to mount underneath most pedalboards without it scraping the floor. It’s a worldwide power supply (switchable 100/120/230V operation) that delivers 38.4 watts of clean, hum-free power and can capably juice seven high-current pedals (660mA @ 9V). That means up to seven Eventide H9 pedals or any power-hungry Strymon boxes — just to give perspective — can be properly powered from its seven fully isolated outlets, with each outlet being switchable, via mini DIP switches, to 9, 12, 15 or 18 volts. It also has a courtesy USB outlet for quick-charging your mobile devices. Neat.

PowerMax also includes 13 Flex cables, with five for Eventide pedals, and features advanced LED monitoring of each outlet and is expandable for more outlets via the Eventide PowerMINI (available this summer). After wiring up PowerMax to feed my Strymon, Eventide, Fulltone and TC Electronic pedals, along with a few others, I can tell you it’s dead quiet and one of the most efficient power supplies I’ve ever used. It’s so reliable that there’s no going back to anything else, and by the way, thanks to that USB outlet, my iPhone was fully charged after the gig so I could Waze my way back home.

STREET PRICE: $199

MANUFACTURER: Eventide, eventideaudio.com