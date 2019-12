This video is related to the February 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text of the reviews, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario looks at the new Rottweiler distortion pedal from TC Electronic, which features controls for gain, level, bass and treble, along with a voice switch with two distinctly different midrange voicings.