This video is bonus content related to the July 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the July 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now!Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the Way Huge Green Rhino Overdrive MkII, a distortion pedal that lives up the the quality you've come to expect from the folks at Way Huge. Check out the video below for a sample of its larger-than-life tones.