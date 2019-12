This video related to the March 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

In the following video, Guitar World's Paul Riario reviews the new G3 guitar effect and amp simulator from Zoom. The G3 is configured like three compact pedals, each with three knobs for adjusting parameters, a footswitch, buttons for scrolling through effects and a large display.