Revv Introduces New D20 Amp

Revv Amplification has introduced the new D20 all-tube amp.

According to the company, the new unit is the world’s first Two Notes Torpedo-embedded amplifier, boasting an onboard reactive loadbox and virtual cabinets. The all-tube amp can be used through a cabinet or, via the Two Notes technology, with headphones—straight to front of house or for direct recording without a cabinet.

The amp sports two 6v6 and two 12AX7 tubes and is switchable from 20 down to four watts. The unit also boasts a 3-band EQ + Volume and Gain controls, as well as a Push/Pull gain pot, hundreds of virtual mics, speakers, cabinets, EQ, reverb and more.

The D20 is being offered for $1,199.

