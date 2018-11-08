Ritchie Blackmore Shows Off His Favorite Guitars

In the video below, former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore—who now plies his trade with Rainbow and Blackmore’s Night—shows off and discusses several of his guitars.

The video also features his wife, Candice Night, another key figure in Blackmore’s Night.

The clip includes instruments Blackmore used during his Deep Purple and Rainbow days, including his main Fender Strat, which he says he’s played for the past 30-plus years.

He also discusses scalloping his fretboards, a process that takes him three days to achieve, and shares a story about a luthier who undid his scalloping handiwork by replaning the fretboard to make it flat again. Enjoy!