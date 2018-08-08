Rivera Announces New Clubster Royale Recording Guitar Amp

Rivera has announced its new Clubster Royale Recording guitar amp.

A two-channel amp available in head and combo formats, the Clubster Royale Recording features a high-gain lead channel voiced like the Rivera Knucklehead and a high-headroom clean channel.

The amp features a switchable internal reactive load and speaker emulation, plus balanced XLR and unbalanced outputs. A built-in headphone amp for latency-free monitoring and a special output for use with Impulse Response files with a DAW also come standard.

25-watt and 50-watt versions of the head or combo are available, the latter of which is equipped with a Celestion speaker. A matching 1x12 cab is also available.

Prices for the Clubster Royale Recording guitar amp have yet to be determined.

For more info, head on over to rivera.com.