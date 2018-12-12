Rocket Surgeon Introduces New Ice Caves Ambient Reverb

Rocket Surgeon has introduced the Ice Caves Ambient Reverb, which sports knobs for Level, Depth, Echo and Brightness, as well as an “Ambience” switch that toggles between reverb and delay.

Other features include a trimmer inside the pedal that allows the user to adjust the overall volume of the pedal when activated, true bypass and custom packaging.

According to Rocket Surgeon, the pedal “will go crazy with everything maxed out, but by having such extreme settings on each you can really fine tune some great icy sounds.”

The Ice Caves Ambient Reverb is available now for $199.

