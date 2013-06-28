Roland Announces AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Guitar Amplifier

Roland has announced the AC-40 Acoustic Chorus Guitar Amplifier.

It's the latest addition to the AC family of stereo acoustic amps with built-in effects. Perfect for performing guitarists and singer/songwriters, the mobile AC-40 produces clean, loud, and natural acoustic tone, and features a versatile dual-channel configuration that supports both a guitar and a microphone.

Compact and weighing less than 12 pounds (5.3 kg), the AC-40 delivers big and rich sound despite its small size. Dual custom-designed 6.5-inch speakers offer impressive projection for performing in venues such as intimate nightclubs, restaurants, and coffee houses. True stereo output plus onboard stereo chorus and reverb effects provide studio-quality depth and dimension that’s not possible with standard mono amps.

With two independent channels, the AC-40 gives players pro versatility for any performing situation. The dedicated GUITAR channel features a standard ¼-inch input, while the MIC/LINE channel has an XLR/TRS combo input for connecting a microphone or a line-level device. Each channel has its own three-band EQ for sound shaping plus independent chorus and reverb controls, giving users total command over their tone.

The convenient anti-feedback function provides a simple solution for controlling problematic acoustic feedback automatically, allowing users to perform on stage without worry.

On its rear panel, the AC-40 has flexible connectivity options for a variety of situations. The stereo AUX IN allows users to plug in an external music player for backing tracks and practice, while mono/stereo LINE OUT jacks can be used to connect directly to PA systems or recording devices. Plugging into the PHONES jack mutes the internal speakers, ideal for silent practice sessions. A jack is also provided for turning the reverb and chorus effects on/off with optional footswitches.

