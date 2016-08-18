See a Michael Anthony Signature Rat Rod Bass Assembled at Schecter’s Custom Shop

Schecter Guitar Research has just uploaded this video showing the creation of a Michael Anthony Rat Rod bass by assembly technician Jake Ball and Custom Shop manager Shigeki Aoshima.

Anthony stopped by Schecter Guitars’ Los Angeles headquarters in June to check out his new Custom Shop bass and take a few pictures, as seen in the video at bottom. All Michael Anthony signature Custom Shop basses come with a certificate of authenticity signed by Anthony and Schecter president Michael Ciravolo.

You can learn more about the Michael Anthony Signature Rat Rod bass at SchecterGuitars.com.