If there's one thing we've learned from years of posting stories on GuitarWorld.com, it's that guitarists either LOVE gadgets or HATE them—and by hate, we mean completely ignore.

So we're seriously wondering how you'll feel about this video, "Seven Guitar Gadgets You Might Not Know About," by Phillip McKnight.

The clip features a host of handy items (also known as accessories), including the Wedgie Pick Holder, the Korg Pitch Clip Tuner, the Guitar Tool, the D'Addario String Cutter and Winder and the Fender Aluminum Slide. In the clip, McKnight shows you how to use each one.

