Seven Things You Might Not Know About Ibanez's Steve Vai JEM Guitar

Phillip McKnight is back with another great video. This time he shares “Seven Things You May Not Know About the Ibanez JEM,” Steve Vai’s groundbreaking signature guitar.

First produced in 1987, the JEM was co-designed by Vai and heavily influenced by the superstrat style of guitars of the early Eighties. “It’s one of the most interesting guitars in the modern age because it’s revolutionized so many things we take for granted today,” Phillip says.

Check out the video, and when you’re done, take a look at Phillip’s other great and informative videos on his YouTube channel.