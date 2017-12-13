Seymour Duncan Releases Dave Mustaine Signature Thrash Factor Humbucker

(Image credit: Seymour Duncan)

Seymour Duncan has announced the release of its new Dave Mustaine Signature Thrash Factor humbucker. According to press materials issued by the company today, the pickup recreates the unique tone of Mustaine’s favorite Seymour Duncan JB, which was used to record some of Megadeth's most iconic music.

In 1990, Megadeth released their landmark fourth album, Rust in Peace. Its breakneck rhythms, intricate arrangements, shifting time signatures and blazing dual lead guitar lines showcased the band’s mastery of their craft. During the recording of the album, Mustaine relied heavily on one guitar in particular—an ex loaded with a Seymour Duncan JB in the bridge and a 59 model in the neck.

According to Mustaine, that JB had a tone that that was different from an "off the shelf" JB, and it had become part of his signature sound.

Seymour Duncan worked closely with Mustaine to recreate the tone and feel of his favorite JB, ultimately altering the winding process in order to achieve the tone he was looking for. Compared to the standard JB model, the Thrash Factor’s low end is tighter, the mids are slightly scooped and the highs are more aggressive.

"Thrash Factor re-creates the tone of the original Dave Mustaine King V1, the first 24-fret fire-breathing monster," Mustaine says.

The Dave Mustaine Signature Thrash Factor is hand built in Santa Barbara, California. A set costs $199. This signature series comes in multiple options, including:

» Black

» Custom Color

» Set

» Bridge/Neck

» Trembucker

For more information, check out the video above and step right this way.