Seymour Duncan Releases Dimebag Pickup Set

Seymour Duncan has released its new Dimebag pickup set.

Although the Dimebucker pickup — which was created for Dimebag Darrell of Pantera and Damageplan — has been available for years, this is the first time it is available as a set with the company's '59 bridge pickup for the neck position (More on that below).

From the company:

The Dimebucker uses a powerful ceramic magnet coupled with stainless steel blades for vulgar attitude.

The secret to the Dimebucker's hard-hitting crunch is the small amount of metal mass in the core of the pickup. This allows the Dimebucker to have high d.c. resistance (16.25k ohms ) and a high resonant peak (5.1k Hz). The result is a pickup with lots of biting treble, punchy bass, immense clarity and eyebrow-raising squeal harmonics.

With such enormous power, it requires a neck pickup that can provide an equal compliment of balance and versatility. The new Dime set comes with a Dimebucker bridge and a '59 bridge for the neck, which is what Dime preferred as the companion to the Dimebucker.

The '59 provides a tone that is warm and smooth and the use of the bridge version in the neck gives increased output for a better balance with the Dimebucker.

In a 2004 interview, Dimebag described the tone of the Dimebucker:

"It's very saturated–not to the point where it's overly fuzzy — but it has a smooth and crunchy distortion tone. It will give you some extra gain, but it won't go so far that your sound breaks up and is going crazy.

"You get that warm tone with the distortion mixed in and it has the low end that's kicking you in the butt while the top end is cutting your face off in the right way, but not ripping your face off. If you ever listen to a Pantera record, that's what you'll hear through this pickup.”

Below, check out a new Dimebucker SH-13 demo video provided by Seymour Duncan.

For more information on the Dimebag set, visit seymourduncan.com.