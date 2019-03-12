Solar Guitars Announces New V1.6FRC, S1.6FRFBR Models

Ola Englund's Solar Guitars has unveiled two new models, the V1.6FRC and the S1.6FRFBR.

The V1.6FRC is built from a mahogany body and finished in Carbon Black, while the S1.6FRBR boasts an alder body with a flamed maple veneer top and a Flame Blood Red Matte finish.

Both guitars feature maple necks with ebony fingerboards, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, stainless steel frets and coil-splittable Duncan Solar humbucker pickups.

The V1.6FRC and S1.6FRFBR are available now for $899 and $999 respectively.

For more info, head on over to solar-guitars.com.