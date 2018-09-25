Solar Guitars Unveils Four New Electric Models

Solar Guitars, founded by Swedish musician, songwriter and producer Ola Englund (The Haunted, Feared), has announced a new series, the Poplar Burl LTD line. The four impressive models boast stainless steel frets and neck-through construction, as well as 5-piece maple/jatoba necks and mahogany bodies with poplar burl tops. Other features include Duncan Solar Alnico V pickups and locking tuners, as well as a gig bag.

Two models in the series (Blue Burst S1.6BLBM LTD and Solar Burst Matte S1.6SBM LTD) feature Hipshot fixed bridges, while the remaining two (Lime Burst Matte S1.6ETLBM LTD and Poplar Burst Matte S1.6ETPBM LTD) sport an EverTune bridge.

All guitars are available for pre-order here, and begin shipping October 10.

S1.6BLBM LTD: 999 $/€ suggested street pricing

S1.6ETLBM LTD: 1199 $/€ suggested street pricing

S1.6ETPBM LTD: 1199 $/€ suggested street pricing