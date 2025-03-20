“Excellent choice, Fender”: Fender gives its Player II Series a high-spec metal makeover with limited-edition FSR Advanced drop – complete with hardtail Strats and Seymour Duncan pickups

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

A range of finishes have been rolled out to UK retailers as Fender gives its humble Player II line a serious revamp

Fender FSR Player II Advanced
(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has given its Player II range of electric guitars a high-end metal makeover with the release of two UK retailer-exclusive, limited-edition FSR models, which have been badged “Player II Advanced”.

The flagship Player II line arrived last year as a successor to the infinitely popular Player line and, until the arrival of the Standard series at NAMM 2025, served as the cheapest entry point for those looking to acquire a Fender instrument.

Naturally, a bunch of upgrades were introduced – rosewood fretboards, rolled fingerboard edges, new finishes and more – but the Player II Advanced run (in true FSR style) takes things a step further, reimagining the no-nonsense workhorse Stratocaster and Telecaster variants as do-it-all metal and rock machines.

The biggest additions to the FSR (Fender Special Run) Player II Advanced spec sheet, it has to be said, can be found in the electronic and hardware departments.

Image 1 of 3
Fender FSR Player II Advanced
(Image credit: Fender)

Both come packing with Seymour Duncan humbuckers, with the Strat offering a hardtail bridge design – an uncommon but highly sought-after feature among modern players that is rarely granted to the Stratocaster template.

They also both offer ebony fingerboards, the Strat has an oversized 1970s-style headstocks – which further deviates from the Player II lineage – and there's a pair of hot-rodded pickup configurations that give the Strat an HSS design and the Tele a mean dual-humbucker alternative.

Image 1 of 3
Fender FSR Player II Advanced
(Image credit: Fender)

For the Strat, a Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 bridge l’bucker is paired with two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils. Some equally high-spec appointments include a 12” fingerboard radius, modern C neck profile, a black hardtail string-through-body bridge and locking tuners.

The Tele, meanwhile, delivers JB TB-4 and l’59 SH-1N humbuckers, a six-saddle hardtail bridge, and the same playability features including a 12” fingerboard radius, locking tuners, and 22 jumbo frets.

Fender FSR Player II Advanced! - Seymour Duncan Pickups, Ebony Fretboards & More! - YouTube Fender FSR Player II Advanced! - Seymour Duncan Pickups, Ebony Fretboards & More! - YouTube
Watch On

As for finishes and availability, both the Player II Advanced Strat and Tele are currently exclusively available from UK retailers Andertons and GuitarGuitar. While Andertons stocks the Strat in Satin Daphne Blue and the Tele in Satin Ferrari Yellow and Black, GuitarGuitar has an Arctic White Strat and Black Tele to its name.

Whether these will make their way over to the States remains to be seen, but owing to their spec sheets, we can’t imagine demand for the Player II Advanced would be in short supply.

“I really like them,” says Lee Anderton in a demo video. “I like the bigger headstock, great pickup selection. Excellent choice, Fender.”

As for prices, they weigh in at £949 apiece (approximately $1,230).

Head over to Andertons and GuitarGuitar for more info.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about electric guitars
Five Fender American Vintage Series ii guitars standing side by side against a rehearsal room backdrop

“An instrument on its way to becoming rock’s greatest electric guitar”: Fender adds new period-accurate Stratocaster and Telecaster to its American Vintage II roster – plus stunning new finishes for existing models
PRS SE Exotic Veneer Limited Editions

“I knew we could build some really special guitars. These are going to turn some heads”: PRS gives four of its most beloved SE electrics an exotic wood makeover with latest limited-edition drop
Kirk Hammett&#039;s Factory Black 1959 Gibson ES-335

“If I’m really, really honest with myself, it’s probably my second-best-sounding guitar”: Greeny will always be Kirk Hammett’s pride and joy. But this uber-rare 1959 Gibson ES-335 is a close second – and it has a surprising history
See more latest
Most Popular
Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones performs on stage at Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands 7 July 2022
“It was a complete and utter shock to my system – when his tech came in, he was like, ‘Keith’s using your rig!’” The night Keith Richards rocked up unannounced to an LA jam night
(L-R) John Mayer and Jay Lane of Dead &amp; Company, and Honorees Bob Weir and Mickey Hart of Dead &amp; Company and of the Grateful Dead perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
“That’s changed my playing a lot. I feel like the two of us now have almost like a telepathic relationship”: After a decade playing together in Dead & Company, John Mayer and Bob Weir reveal the invaluable lessons they’ve learned from each other
Brian Setzer performs during the CMA 2015 Country Christmas on November 7, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee
“I’m getting better day by day. The progress I’m making is excellent”: Brian Setzer says he’s recovering well after an autoimmune disease left him unable to play guitar
Seymour Duncan PowerStage 700 Bass
“A culmination of years of work”: Seymour Duncan pushes the boundaries of its PowerStage series with a dedicated bass unit – and it's so much more than just a companion for your modeler
Extreme&#039;s Nuno Bettencourt plays a yellow and black striped EVH guitar next to Nerd Halen&#039;s Caleb Rapoport
“Unforgettable”: Nuno Bettencourt joins Van Halen tribute band for blazing Hot For Teacher cover
Left-Joe Satriani performs on the G3 Reunion Tour 2024 at Fox Theater on February 03, 2024 in Oakland, California; Right-Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by )
“I don’t think I got the intro right until halfway into the tour. It felt so odd to my fingers”: Joe Satriani reveals the Eddie Van Halen guitar parts he found most difficult to play
Prince, playing his T-style Hohner guitar, performs with Dez Dickerson (right) playing a Les Paul, and André Cymone (left) playing a Jazz bass
“Mick Jagger called Prince and asked him to come back, but he said no”: What really happened at Prince’s infamous show supporting the Stones in 1981? Guitarist Dez Dickerson sets the record straight
Mooer Prime M2
“The perfect addition to any traveling electric guitarist’s rig”: The new compact multi-FX to beat? Mooer’s Prime M2 crams amps, cabs, effects and a looper into an ultra-light, pocket-sized pedal with a touchscreen and rechargeable battery
Xotic AC Booster V2
“More tone shaping at your fingertips”: The Xotic AC Booster has long been a secret weapon stompbox for session players and pros – and now it’s been upgraded for the first time
Five Fender American Vintage Series ii guitars standing side by side against a rehearsal room backdrop
“An instrument on its way to becoming rock’s greatest electric guitar”: Fender adds new period-accurate Stratocaster and Telecaster to its American Vintage II roster – plus stunning new finishes for existing models