Solar Guitars Unveils New Six- and Seven-String Models

Solar Guitars has announced two new electric guitars, the S1.7PB seven-string and the E1.6FRW six-string.

The S1.7PB seven-string features a mahogany body with poplar burl veneer top, five-piece maple/jatoba neck with neck-through construction, 26.5”-scale ebony fingerboard and an EverTune bridge.

The E1.6FRW boasts an Explorer-style mahogany body, three-piece maple neck with 24.75”-scale ebony fingerboard and a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge.

Both models sport Duncan Solar humbuckers with coil splitting, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, super-jumbo stainless steel frets and glow-in-the-dark side dots.

The S1.7PB is available for $1,299 and the E1.6FRW for $899.

For more information or to purchase, head to Solar Guitars.