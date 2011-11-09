SolidGoldFX Unveils Jeff Waters Signature Devil Drive Overdrive Pedal

SolidGoldFX of Montreal has released the Jeff Waters signature Devil Drive overdrive pedal.

The pedal draws its roots from the classic OD-1 overdrive Waters has always used to achieve the tight metal tones he and his band, Annihilator, are known for. Waters’ guitar playing has influenced several artists, including Megadeth, Nickelback, Children of Bodom and Lamb Of God -- and Annihilator is the best-selling Canadian metal act of all time.

The Devil Drive doesn’t boast extremely high levels of gain, scooped mids or insane bass; it is designed to be layered and textured with heavy-hitting, hard-rock amps to deliver scorching tone or used on its own for bluesy bite.

The pedal features a two-mode, three-knob layout, true-bypass switching and low-noise design. The tone is clear and focused with excellent string definition, tight lows and smooth highs. Its drive ranges from clean boost to a hot overdrive. The Mode switch allows you to select “Vintage” or “Modern” modes. In “Vintage” mode, only the Volume and Drive controls are active; the “Modern” mode engages the Tone control and adds a slight increase in output gain for a hotter signal.

SolidGoldFX Devil Drive features:

Based on Jeff Waters’ secret weapon and built to his exact specifications

Custom Annihilator artwork

Medium gain, low noise overdrive

Two distinctly voiced modes for added versatility with a tight, focused tone

True bypass switching & 9-18VDC operation

The new SolidGoldFX Devil Drive carries a street price of $175 USD and can be purchased from authorized retailers. For more information or a list of dealers, visit solidgoldfx.com.