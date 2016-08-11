Steve Vai and Ibanez Release 25th Anniversary Passion and Warfare Guitars

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Steve Vai’s landmark solo album, Passion & Warfare, Ibanez has announced it will release three limited-edition Steve Vai Universe guitars that embody the spirit of his groundbreaking album.

Critically acclaimed and publicly celebrated for its unique artistic vision and sheer musical muscle, Passion & Warfare is now considered the milestone that marks the arrival of the seven-string solid body electric guitar.

This guitar, which Steve dubbed the Universe, was showcased prominently on Passion & Warfare, and opened the door for guitarists to expand their artistic horizons. Initially adopted by like-minded guitar virtuosos, Steve's vision of a new musical landscape took a turn that perhaps even he hadn't anticipated when, in the hands of Korn and other purveyors of Nineties new metal, the seven-string became mandatory equipment for anyone engaging in the genre.

Now, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Passion & Warfare, Ibanez presents three limited-edition Steve Vai Universe models: UV77PSN “Passion,” UV77WFR “Warfare” and UV77SVR “Silver.” Each is inspired by Vai’s vision and representative of the musical impact that this timeless album had on the world of music.UV77PSN “Passion”

UV77WFR “Warfare”

UV77SVR “Silver”

Using the same colorful swirled patterning associated with the original Universe, Ibanez presents this 21st century re-visitation of Passion & Warfare. UV77PSN “Passion” and UV77WFR “Warfare” draw on the color schemes present in the original album artwork, depicting the ravages of a war-torn hell juxtaposed against a nirvana-like state of passion for life and love.

UV77SVR “Silver,” the third in this series of celebratory guitars, looks to the traditional role silver plays in observance of a 25th anniversary, marrying it with the color combination reminiscent of the custom 7-string that Steve used when touring with Whitesnake, immediately following the release of Passion & Warfare.

For more information, visit Ibanez.com.In the clip below, posted by Poland’s InfoMusic, Vai discusses his 30-year working relationship with Ibanez and being an inspiration to other players. The interview was conducted at the Ibanez Guitar Festival 2016 this past June.