Strobel has debuted its new, updated Rambler Classic Travel guitar.

From the company: The new model features an Ebony fretboard, a TUSQ nut and string tees from Graphtech, recessed thumbwheels and chrome StringKeeper and StringCatcher.

The Ebony fretboard allows for brighter harmonics and superior sustain, while the Graphtech TUSQ nut makes for smoother tuning.

The Strobel Rambler Classic Travel guitar is available now for $599.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to strobelguitars.com.