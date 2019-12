Suhr Shiba Drive Reloaded Mini Overdrive Pedal (Image credit: Suhr)

Suhr has debuted its new Shiba Drive Reloaded Mini Overdrive pedal.

A smaller version of the original, the Shiba Drive Reloaded Mini features drive, tone and level controls, plus a two-position smooth switch, which provides a hi-cut. True bypass switching and 9V power supply operation also come standard.

The Shiba Drive Reloaded Mini is available now for $165.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to suhr.com.