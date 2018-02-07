Sully Guitars Unveils New Conspiracy Series

Sully Guitars—founded and run by luthier Jon Sullivan—has introduced its new Conspiracy Series of guitars. The new series includes the ‘71 Starling, the Stardust and the ‘71 SD, which is the Signature Model for Buckcherry/Josh Todd and the Conflict guitarist, Stevie D.

Sully '71 Starling (Image credit: Sully Guitars)

The ‘71 Starling (MSRP $1199 USD)

The ‘71 Starling is a set-neck guitar with a 25.5” scale length, Mahogany body, a three-piece laminated Mahogany neck with 22 Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, an Ebony 12-16” compound radius fingerboard, Luminlay side dots, a Hipshot hardtail bridge and locking tuners, direct-mounted humbuckers wound to Sully specs, and volume and tone controls with a push-pull coil split.

Sully Stardust (Image credit: Sully Guitars)

Sully Stardust (MSRP $1099 USD)

The Stardust is a bolt-on guitar with an Alder body, three-piece laminated Maple neck with 22 Jumbo Stainless Steel frets, an Ebony or Maple 12-16” compound radius fingerboard, Luminlay side dots, a Hipshot hardtail bridge and locking tuners, humbuckers wound to Sully specs with a direct-mounted bridge and pickguard-mounted neck model, and volume and tone controls with a push-pull coil split.

Sully ‘71 SD (Image credit: Sully Guitars)

Sully ‘71 SD (MSRP $1249 USD)

The '71 SD is largely the same as the '71 Starling, but features a Matte black finish with a gloss black graphic.

“It’s the meanest machine," Stevie D. said of the guitar. "It seamlessly bridges style, tone and playability, and the combination literally gets out of your way so you can be you!”

For more info, stop by sullyguitars.com.