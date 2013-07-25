Summer NAMM 2013 Video: TC Electronic Ditto Looper

The Guitar World video crew visited the TC Electronic booth at the 2013 Summer NAMM Show in Nashville earlier this month.

While we were there, we caught up with TC Electronic's Russell Gray, who showed us some of the company's newest products, including the Ditto Looper.

Looping pedals are great for rehearsing alone, working out solos over your rhythm parts and even composing. Onstage, they can make you a show-stopping one-man band, building complex loops that can impress your fans. But loopers can be fidgety to use, and the more features they pack in, the more difficult they are to use intuitively and on the fly.

The Ditto Looper simplifies the process by offering a no-nonsense feature set in a pedal about the size of a humbucking pickup. With five minutes of recording time, unlimited overdubs and uncompromised audio quality, the Ditto Looper has everything you need for fast, fun and fuss-free looping.

Check out the video below!

For more about TC Electronic, visit tcelectronic.com.