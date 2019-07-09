Summer NAMM 2019: Focusrite Launches New Scarlett 3rd Generation USB Range

Scarlett Solo Studio 3rd Gen (Image credit: courtesy of Focusrite)

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Focusrite has announced the 3rd Generation of its Scarlett range of USB interfaces. The new line features mic preamps with 24-bit/192kHz converters, high-headroom instrument inputs and Air mode, which “breathes life into vocals, adding unique high-end detail.”

I/O configurations include Solo, 2i2, 4i4 8i6, 18i8 and 18i20. Additionally, the new 4i4 and 8i6 add more line I/O vs. the 2nd Gen 2i4 and 6i6. New Solo and 2i2 Studio Packs are also available, with a Scarlett HP60 MkIII headphone and CM25 MkIII condenser microphone included.

Other features include interactive Quick Start, a low-latency USB driver, additional line-level inputs for flexible recording setups and balanced TRS outputs to eliminate speaker hum.

And as with other Focusrite offerings, the new Scarlett interface comes equipped with a range of software tools, including Ableton Live Lite, Pro Tools First Focusrite Creative Pack, Focusrite Red Plug-in Suite, Softube Time & Tone Bundle and more.

For more information, head to Focusrite.com.