Summer NAMM 2019: Jericho Guitars Introduces New Raven

Summer NAMM 2019: Jericho Guitars has released two versions of its new Raven body style; The Raven and The Raven Evertune.

The guitar was designed by Jericho Guitars along with Chris Brooks, guitarist and frontman of the New Zealand band Like a Storm.

It features stainless steel frets, premium Hipshot locking tuners, a chrome-covered set of EMG 81 and 85 pickups, plus the choice of an Evertune or tune-o-matic bridge,and a standard or 26.5” baritone scale.

The Raven is listed at $1,049, while the Raven Evertune is $1,189. Jericho does not charge an extra fee for baritone versions.

