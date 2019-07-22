Summer NAMM 2019: Line 6 Announces New Spider V MkII Amplifier Series

Summer NAMM 2019: Line 6 has unveiled the Spider V MkII amplifier range, which features the Spider V 30 MkII, Spider V 60 MkII, Spider V 120 MkII, Spider V 240 MkII and Spider V 240HC MkII.

All Spider V MkII amps, which Line 6 calls the “best sounding Spider amps we’ve ever made,” boast 78 amp models, 23 cab models and 101 effects models. There’s also an onboard tuner, metronome, jam-along drum loops, compatibility with the optional Line 6 FBV 3 Foot Controller, a USB interface, the free Spider V Remote app and the ability to trade presets with the Spider V community at CustomTone.com.

Spider V 240 HC MkII (Image credit: courtesy of Line 6)

Additionally, the amps offer the option to select between classic and full range speaker sims—Classic Speaker mode provides more organic and authentic amp-to-speaker tones, while Full-Range Speaker mode is optimal for acoustic guitars and jam track playback.

All Spider V amps from the 60 MkII up also include built-in wireless receivers that pair with the optional Relay G10T wireless transmitter (or other Line 6 RF2 transmitter). The Spider V 120 MkII, Spider V 240 MkII and Spider V 240HC MkII, meanwhile, feature stereo XLR direct outputs for easy connection to a mixer or sound system.

Pricing on the Spider V MkII amp and cabinet models are as follows:

30 MkII, $307.99; 60 MkII, $447.99; 120 MkII, $601.99; 240 MkII, $769.99; 240HC MkII, $699.99; 412 MkII Cabinet, $419.99.

For more information on the Spider V MkII range, head to Line 6.