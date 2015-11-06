Supro Launches Titan, Rhythm Master and Jupiter Combo Amps — Video

Continuing to build on the successful revival of its guitar tone legacy, Supro USA announces the release of three new combo amps: the 1642RT Titan, 1668RT Jupiter and 1675RT Rhythm Master.

All three of these new high-power models are intended for guitarists who crave vintage tone and all-tube reverb, with enough headroom to accommodate effects pedals.

All prices shown are street prices; be sure to check out the photo gallery below.

1642RT Titan

The 1642RT Titan is a remarkably compact, gig-friendly 1x10" combo that delivers unrivaled definition and projection with 50 watts of Class A 6L6 power, all-tube reverb and output-tube tremolo.

An all-new HP10 hemp cone speaker provides graceful power handling even when the amplifier is cranked to full power. The Titan is designed for gigging guitarists who need a small size yet high-power, vintage-flavored tube combo amp with enough headroom to handle a modern pedal board setup. $1,499 USD | MORE INFO

1668RT Jupiter

The 1668RT Jupiter is a modern masterpiece. This top-of-the-line 1x12" Supro (featuring a custom HP12 hemp cone speaker) is intended for the performing guitarist who needs a high power, vintage-sounding amp with reverb that can gracefully handle any pedal-based rig. The Jupiter amplifier excels at rock, funk, fusion, jazz and electronic music genres, providing the necessary headroom punch and stage volume without sacrificing the fundamental dynamics and tonal characteristics that have made Supro amps famous.

The switchable (35W / 45W / 60W) power amp topology of the Jupiter not only allows players to change the texture and output volume of the amp, but it also provides two very different, all-tube tremolo effects depending on whether Class A (cathode bias) or Class AB (grid bias) mode is selected. $1,599 USD | MORE INFO

1675RT Rhythm Master

The 1675RT Rhythm Master is made for guitarists who love the huge, bold sound of the 1×15" Thunderbolt amp, but need a lush, all-tube reverb and tremolo to fill out their sound. Switchable Class A (35 Watts) or Class AB (45 / 60 Watts) power, all-tube reverb and output-tube tremolo make this model Supro USA's most fully featured 15" combo amp. $1,599 USD | MORE INFO

All three new models were engineered by Bruce Zinky, Thomas Elliot and David Koltai and assembled at the Supro USA factory in Port Jefferson Station, New York. They are shipping now. The entire line of USA-made Supro reissue tube amps is distributed by US Music/KMC.