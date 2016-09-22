Supro's High-Gain, Low-Wattage 1610RT Comet Amp Now Shipping

(Image credit: Supro USA)

Supro USA is now shipping the 1610RT Comet: a high-gain, low-wattage 1x10 combo with reverb, tremolo and switchable power.

Designed to be the ideal recording amplifier and a go-anywhere companion, this lightweight tube amp cranks out 6 watts or 14 watts of screaming-hot vintage tone with an on-board option to drench your sound in tube-driven reverb and tremolo.

The preamp found in the Comet delivers warm, blooming clean tones up until 12-o'clock on the volume knob. Past noon, the Comet's voice rolls over into Supro crunch, giving way to singing, violin-like overdrive at full volume. The Comet is remarkably high-gain for a vintage-flavored amp, and it nails that sweet-spot without being too loud for comfort.

The Comet's vintage-correct tremolo effect occurs in the preamp, before the reverb. This 12AX7-based tremolo circuit allows for wider overall speed range and a deeper effect as compared to our louder models where the tremolo happens in the power tubes, after the reverb.

The power amp found in the Comet uses a single 6L6 tube with switchable plate voltage to achieve studio-and-practice-friendly 6 watts or a more robust 14 watts for stage use. The overdrive that occurs within the Comet's "single-ended," Class-A output stage is rich in even-order harmonics and soaked in tube compression. True to the legacy of the original, microphone-friendly Supro combos, the Comet's exceptional dynamics and ultra-low noise performance make it an ideal recording amp.

The Comet is dressed in 1959 Supro cosmetics, with Black Rhino Hide tolex, black piping, white welting and a gold faceplate. Similar in construction to our award- winning Black Magick and Supreme amplifier models, there is no beam blocker in front of the Comet's custom-made CR10 speaker, facilitating maximum throw and crystal-clear treble response from this compact all-tube masterpiece.

A matching 1700 BD12-loaded, 1x12 extension cabinet can also be hooked up to the Comet, bringing the overall speaker impedance load down to 4 ohms to deliver maximum punch and additional stage volume for gigs. The 1610 Comet, and the entire line of Supro amps is hand-assembled by Absara Audio in Port Jefferson, New York.

Specs:

・ High-gain preamp

・ All-tube tremolo and reverb

・ 6-Watts or 14-Watts switchable power

・ Single-ended "Class-A" power amp

・ 1 × 10" custom-voiced Supro CR10 speaker

・ EXT speaker jack for matching extension cabinet

・ 3x JJ 12AX7 preamp tubes

・ 1x JJ 12AT7 preamp tube

・ 1x Sovtek 5881/6L6WGC power tube

・ 17 5/8" x 7 1/2" x 15 1/2" - 44.7 x 19 x 39.4 cm

・ 33.6 lbs - 15.3 kg

・ Gold faceplate

・ 1959 cosmetics with Black Rhino Hide tolex

・ Assembled in NY, USA

The Supro 1610RT Comet is now shipping and selling for $1,349 USD. The Supro 1700 1x12 Extension Cab is shipping and selling for $459 USD.