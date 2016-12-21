T-Rex Effects Introduces Eurorack Replicator Module Analog Tape Echo

(Image credit: T-Rex Effects)

Less than a year after launching its Replicator analog tape-echo pedal, Danish pedal manufacturer T-Rex Effects is introducing the Replicator Module, a Eurorack version of the sought-after effect unit.

Housed in a compact 44HP Eurorack module, Replicator Module uses much of the same technology found in the stompbox version, but certain parameters and features have been optimized for modular use, creating a synth/studio-friendly version of the Replicator.

New CV inputs accept 0-5V control signals, allowing users to plug in their favorite oscillator module and control delay time and/or feedback electronically. A new filter switch dampens high-frequency content in the delay signal for less noise and a darker echo sound. Additionally, the unit's power requirement has been modified to the +/-12V Eurorack standard.

The original Replicator and Replicator Module feature 100 percent analog echoes and signal path, with delay time governed by a digitally controlled motor. In addition to standard delay time and feedback controls, Replicator offers a Head selector switch which alternates between three repeat modes (long, short and hybrid), a Chorus control for subtle pitch modulation of the echoes, a Saturation control for driving the repeats, a Kill Dry switch for parallel processing and the convenience of Tap Tempo control.

Like its stompbox sibling, Replicator Module is handmade in Denmark and uses a durable, easily replaceable BASF C30 1/8-inxch chrome tape cassette (two cassettes are included; additional cassettes are sold separately).

U.S. Street Price: $899

Shipping: January 2016