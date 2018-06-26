Take a Look at Cynosure's Wild New Judas Priest Custom Guitars

(Image credit: musicradar.com)

As first reported by our pals at Music Radar, Cynosure has unveiled two new Judas Priest-themed guitars for exhibition at the Bloodstock Festival's RAM gallery; the British Steel and Angel V.

The guitars will be part of a dedicated Judas Priest wall at the RAM gallery in honor of the band, who are headlining the British festival's first night. The Bloodstock Festival takes place on August 9-12 2018 at Catton Park, Derbyshire, and features headliners Judas Priest, Gojira and Nightwish.

Cynosure British Steel (Image credit: musicradar.com)

The British Steel model—inspired by Judas Priest's 1980 album of the same name—features a light maple body with a striated neck, a zebrawood fretboard with hand-cut razorblade inlays.

As for its more unorthodox features, the British Steel also has a three-dimensional hand brandishing a fist-sized razorblade. As for its sound, according to Cynosure, "This beast absolutely screams!" "Like a song-laden siren enchanting hypnotised sailors to an untimely death," he continued. "Comfortable, yet ferocious!”

You can watch a video documenting the British Steel's creation below.

Cynosure Angel V (Image credit: musicradar.com)

The Angel V—which was inspired by the Priest albums Painkiller and Angel of Retribution—features a black walnut body, a streamlined neck striated with cumaru and maple woods, a tremolo bridge and a wenge fretboard.

Of course, the guitar also features carved wooden feathers and a circular saw blade, plus a large JP 'trident' logo hand-cut from zebrawood.

Cynosure said the guitar was inspired by "Themes of duality, such as real/manufactured, new/old, advanced/primitive, dead/alive." You can watch a video documenting its creation below.

For more on Cynosure, head on over to cynosureguitars.com.