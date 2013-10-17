Tech 21 Introduces Hot-Rod Plexi Pedal

Tech 21 has introduced the Hot-Rod Plexi pedal.

The new pedal is inspired by vintage amps that bear the same nickname. And while those hulking stacks are known to sound best at ear-bleed levels, this pedal can painlessly transform your existing amp without pulling a muscle or mandatory rig cranking.

With the Hot-Rod Plexi, you can change the personality of a clean amp or use it as an instant mod to a dirty amp.

Portions of Tech 21’s all-analog SansAmp technology have been incorporated into the Hot-Rod Plexi to generate the organic tube amp distortion characteristics. In Stock mode, it’s as if you have the signal path from the input jack to the speaker jack (without the speaker emulation) of a stock ‘68 Plexi. Hot engages an extra “12AX7” pre-amp gain stage.

With its own level control, Hot can kick in up to 28dB of pre-amp boost — a pretty insane amount of gain.

Tone cuts the high end without losing mids or getting muddy and Drive adjusts the overall amount of gain and overdrive. Thump takes care of the low end for the resonant frequency of a 4x12 cabinet.

Other features include a high-impedance input, and a silent-switching, custom footswitch actuator. Operable with 9V battery (not included) or optional DC power supply (Tech 21 Model #DC2).

Manufactured in the U.S.A. The Hot-Rod Plexi will be available exclusively through Guitar Center and Musician’s Friend during its introductory launch.

For more about Tech 21 and the Hot-Rod Plexi, visit tech21nyc.com.