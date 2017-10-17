Tech 21 Unveils Acoustic Fly Rig

(Image credit: Tech 21)

Tech 21 has again expanded its line of Fly Rigs to now offer an acoustic version.

The Acoustic Fly Rig features the all-analog SansAmp with sweepable, semi-parametric active EQ, independent boost, a com- pressor, tap tempo delay, dedicated reverb, chromatic tuner, headphone capability and XLR output. Just over 20 oz. and 12.5 inches long, you can be ready for any gig at a moment’s notice.

Other features include a Notch filter, sweepable from 70Hz to 350Hz, a Phase Flip switch to reverse the input of the guitar signal, illuminated mini-controls to show active status, an included power supply and studio-grade, metal footswitches and jacks in an all-metal enclosure.

In addition to acoustic stringed instruments, the Acoustic Fly Rig can also be used as a pre-amp for guitar and bass. You simply run it in-line to your amp just as you would a standard pedal.

With the functionality of a full arsenal, the Acoustic Fly Rig is an easily transportable alternative to getting rich, expressive combinations you can use for any studio or live date --whether it’s a huge arena or intimate coffee house, around the corner or across the pond, whether the backline is top-shelf or bottom of the barrel. It's also the perfect instant back-up rig when your gear suddenly goes down.

For more on the Acoustic Fly Rig, stop by tech21nyc.com.