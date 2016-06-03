Thalia Capos Launches 200 Series Capo and Custom Shop Service

Six weeks ago, Thalia Capos LLC quietly launched its new 200 series Thalia Capo to a huge waiting list of eager buyers. The innovative new capo quickly created buzz in the music world for its amazing functionality but also for its custom inlays which can now be personalized.

“After making over 30 improvements to the previous 150 series, reviews regarding the new 200 series Thalia Capo have been nothing short of phenomenal,” says Thalia Capos cofounder Chris Bradley. “And the amount of people who ordered our Custom Shop capos simply blew us away.”

Here are just a few reviews from early customers:

Dylan S. says; “Sure, the capo looks beautiful, but the engineering behind it is what will blow you away!” Another reviewer, Bob S, chimes in with “Let me say off the top: I don't write testimonials, EVER...but...I just tried out my new Thalia on my Martin D40 and I'm absolutely and completely ecstatic and blown away.”

While many guitar players are initially attracted to the beauty of the Thalia Capo, they soon learn that the engineering is what truly makes the new Thalia Capo 200 shine. Unlike other capos, it can easily be placed or moved with just the fretting hand and it comes with seven interchangeable fretpads so that it can be customized to match the fretboard radius of a specific instrument. This ensures even pressure across the strings and keeps the guitar in tune. It can also be stored right above the nut for quick and easy access. To top it off they come in three beautiful metal finishes and with more than thirty different exotic wood or shell inlay choices.

The Thalia Capo was originally the brainchild of an 8-year old girl, Thalia Bradley, who worked with her inventor father, Chris Bradley, to bring the new capo company to market as a Kickstarter back in 2014. Today, Thalia Capos is a thriving business, shipping hundreds of capos each day to guitar players all over the world. Thalia Capos are sold exclusively through the company’s website at ThaliaCapos.com.

For more information, check out the brief video below and visit thaliacapos.com.