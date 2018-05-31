The Five Coolest Beatles Guitars

Entire books have been written about what gear The Beatles used to make their remarkable, world-changing music, but have you ever found yourself wondering what the absolute best of the lot was? If so, the Guitar Nerds gang has the video for you!

In "The Top Five Coolest Beatles Guitars," Guitar Nerds' Mark runs through the five guitars that stood out the most in the Fab Four's arsenal. You can check out the selections in the video above.

Obviously, opinions are just that; opinions, so if you think that there are better Beatles guitars that didn't make the cut, let us know in the comments below!

